Report Published: "MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts"

Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Traumatic injury patients that come into the Emergency Room (ER) experience orthopedic injury in the form of fractures 60% to 65% of the time, based on GlobalData's conversations with key opinion leaders. Of this population, 45%-50% are operable and require fracture repair techniques in the form of external or internal fixation. As the global population continues to grow in the emerging markets, with overcrowding and economic growth, some of the drivers for trauma fixation include motor vehicle accidents and aging. GlobalData's analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, where products have become commodities, trauma fixation is one that has room for more technological development and adoption.
Japan is one of the largest healthcare markets and has a mature healthcare market similar to those of the west. With its high proportion of aging, it is a prime market for hip fixation, while the other APAC markets, China and India, with their growing populations have both a market of elderly and young patients who increasingly are faced with high-energy trauma.
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Scope
- An overview of bone trauma, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC trauma fixation market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for trauma fixation
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the trauma fixation sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as Orthopedic Surgeons.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the APAC trauma fixation Market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the APAC trauma fixation market through 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acumed, Biomet, DePuy Synthes International, Integra LifeSciences, Orthofix, OsteoMed, Small Bone Innovations, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Tornier, Trimed Inc., Wright Medical, Zimmer
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