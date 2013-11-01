Report Published: "Men's Grooming in New Zealand"

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Growth in men's grooming in value terms was 3% in 2012, similar to 2011, but down on 2010, which saw value growth of 5%. All categories were slightly down on 2011 growth, with the exception of men's shaving, in particular razors and blades, which moved from a negative 1% in 2011, to just below positive 1% growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand
- Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines
- Travel and Tourism in New Zealand to 2017
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, July 2012
- Men's Grooming in Turkey
- Men's Grooming in Canada
- The Future of the Haircare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- Men's Grooming in Singapore
- Men's Grooming in Morocco