Report Published: "Men's Outerwear in Australia"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Gone are the days when an expression of "style" for the average Australian male involved a printed t-shirt or novelty tie, and although it may be long overdue, men's outerwear sales benefitted from the move towards greater sophistication in 2012. While the emergence of the trend pre-dates current besuited pop culture icons, such as Don Draper from TV series Mad Men and Barney Stinson from TV series How I Met Your Mother, in its early- to mid-2000s when in its infancy, it was more a...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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