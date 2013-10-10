Report Published: "Metro in Spain: Local Profile, 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Metro in Spain: Local Profile, 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Metro's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Spain.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in Spain. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The cash and carries and warehouse clubs market in Spain remained stagnant due to continued weak economic conditions and low spending levels. Companies are focussing on opening smaller format stores closer to the wholesale consumers in an effort to revive plummeting sales. The slowdown in the Spanish economy also had a significant impact on consumer spending, particularly on the electrical and electronics specialists who will continue to experience similar trends until the economy shows signs of recovery.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Metro's operations and strategy in Spain. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in Spain and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Metro's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Spain. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Spain.
An insightful analysis of Metro in Spain, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Metro and its key competitors in Spain. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Spain has been reeling under the effects of a double dip recession with the economy contracting by 1.4% in 2012. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the economy will contract by a further 1.5% in 2013.
Increased unemployment will put pressure on consumption rates, forcing consumers to reduce spending on non-essential commodities in order to save for the future uncertainty.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metro Spain, Metro
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