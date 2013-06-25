Report Published: "Microwaves in the Czech Republic"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Microwaves in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The household possession rate for microwaves in the Czech Republic continues to increase, resulting in the category inching ever closer to saturation. The household penetration of microwaves climbed to 78% in the Czech Republic during 2012. Many Czech consumers have now learned how to use microwaves not only for heating food, but also for cooking and grilling. Although the use of microwaves for preparing meals from scratch remains rather unpopular in the Czech Republic, the rising awareness of...
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Inbound and Outbound Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2016: Market Databook
- Household Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Market Focus - The Oral Hygiene Market in Czech Republic, to 2016
- Market Focus - The Haircare Market in Czech Republic, to 2016
- Shampoo Market in Czech Republic to 2016
- Conditioner Market in Czech Republic to 2016
- Republic of Korea In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Republic of Korea In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture