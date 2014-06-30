Recently published research from Mintel, "Milk in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Milk in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers liquid, powdered and flavoured cow's milk. It excludes condensed, evaporated, sour and cultured milk. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Milk in South Africa is given in ZAR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Flavoured Liquid
- Pasteurised
- UHT
- White - Powdered
- White liquid
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Clover S.A, DairyBelle (Pty) Ltd, Nestl? S.A., Parmalat S.p.A., Own Label, Others
