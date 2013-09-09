Report Published: "Mobile Phone Services in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)"

New Wireless research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Mobile Phone Services in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers pre-paid and contract mobile phone subscriptions. Market size includes residential and business users and lapsed subscriptions which may have not been cancelled. Market size for Mobile Phone Services in Italy is given in subscriber with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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