Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mondelez International Inc in Packaged Food (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- 2013 saw Mondelez International Inc complete its first full year as a separate company after its split from Kraft Foods Inc and remains the second largest packaged food company globally. With a streamlined product portfolio focussing on confectionery, biscuits and dairy, Mondelez has been able to take advantage of higher growth rates in emerging markets. Euromonitor International evaluates the opportunities and challenges the company will face in the global packaged food market environment.
Euromonitor International's Mondelez International Inc in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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