Report Published: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in New Zealand"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- According to Statistics New Zealand, live birth rates were down by 4% between April 2011 and March 2012. There was a significant decrease of 9% in the Canterbury region, correlating to household stress faced by those in the earthquake zone in Christchurch. Previous to these years in the same period of 2010 to 2011 live birth rates were 1% down, compared with a 9% increase over the 2009-2010 period. This had a direct influence on growth rates for nappies/diapers/pants in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in New Zealand to 2017
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, July 2012
- The Future of the Haircare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- Travel Intermediaries in New Zealand to 2017: Market Databook
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Skincare Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in New Zealand to 2017