Report Published: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Slovenia"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Slovenia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- After a year of slower value growth that saw customers reaching for economy options, the category has rallied with stronger growth in 2011. Heavy marketing coupled with a boost in consumer confidence meant that value sales were up across the entire category.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gardening & Outdoor Living in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Products in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Appliances in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Semiconductors in the Patient Monitoring Systems Market to 2016 - Growth Dependent on Increasing Microcontroller and Analog IC Usage in Neonatal and Remote Patient Monitors