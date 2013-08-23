Report Published: "Netherlands Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Netherlands Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The maturity of the Dutch telecommunications market means there is considerable demand for converged product packages. Thus, those operators able to offer fixed-line telephony, high-speed internet access and pay-TV, alongside mobile connectivity should - in theory - do well. However, competition in this arena is fierce and this is driving down prices. Falling revenues are therefore weighing on profit margins and operators are being forced to upscale in order to continue growing. KPN recently increased its stake in FTTH operator Reggefiber and acquired a handful of regional ISPs. Liberty Global Inc took a small stake in rival cable operator Ziggo, leaving Vodafone and T-Mobile to cast around for expansion opportunities. In the meantime, over-the-top video and messaging services continue to proliferate, dampening demand for formal operator-billed offerings. The squeeze is expected to continue indefinitely.
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Key Data:
- Mobile subscriber growth was negative in Q113 as operators focused on higher-value postpaid subscribers at the expense of low-value prepaid customers. Around 313,000 subscribers were lost, net, mostly at KPN Mobile, although T-Mobile also recorded a significant net subscriber loss. There were 19.611mn subscribers as of March 2013, down 1.3% y-o-y.
- Mobile ARPUs fell sharply in Q113 on the back of further mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts, which impacted on mobile service revenues. Increased pricing competition and the growing trend for mobile to be included in budget converged service packages also contributed to softening ARPUs.
- Mobile data usage rose from 66GB per customer per month in Q411 to 101.8GB per month in Q412, according to the regulator. However, mobile data ARPUs were generally flat y-o-y. More needs to be done to increase usage of operator-billed value-added services.
Key Trends And Developments
At the time of writing, streamed video on demand service provider Netflix had just announced plans to enter the Dutch market. The service is expected to do well, considering the ubiquity of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure suited to streamed video. Netflix's popularity undermines the investment made by infrastructure-centric pay-TV operators in platforms and content and it will be a challenge for KPN, T-Mobile, Ziggo and UPC to respond to the OTT provider. Ziggo has recently launched a TV everywhere service and it is this kind of product that will help operators compete effectively with the likes of Netflix. KPN also increased its stake in Reggefiber, evidently foreseeing increased uptake of video services among its FTTH clients.
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