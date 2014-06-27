Fast Market Research recommends "New Cars in Nigeria" from MarketLine, now available
New Cars in Nigeria industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
- The new cars market consists of the initial retail sale/registration of new passenger cars. Passenger cars include saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s and other related vehicles. The market value is calculated at retail selling price (RSP) and the market volume is given in terms of units sold. Market shares consist of motor manufacturing groups as opposed to their individual brands, i.e. for the Volkswagen Group this includes all of its brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat etc. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The Nigerian new cars market had total revenues of $1.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% between 2009 and 2013.
- Market volume increased with a CAGR of 8.1% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 51.7 thousand new cars sold in 2013.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.6% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.6bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the new cars market in Nigeria
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the new cars market in Nigeria
Leading company profiles reveal details of key new cars market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Nigeria new cars market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Nigeria economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Nigeria new cars market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Nigeria new cars market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Nigeria new cars market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
