Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The performance of non-store retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2013 (10% current value growth) was a significant improvement on the average growth recorded during the review period (current value CAGR of 2%). Consumers are increasingly willing to explore alternative retail channels, trying to get the best deal possible but also in pursuit of greater convenience and products exclusively available through non-store retail channels. Improvements in payment methods and delivery services continue to improve the non-store shopping experience.



Competitive Landscape



Oriflame Kozmetika BiH, Studio Moderna and Avon Cosmetics BiH lead non-store retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, each with a value share of 18%. Most products/brands offered by these retailers cannot be found in stores, wherein lies their competitive advantage. They all work hard on building strong ties with their customers, whether through engaging them in the sales process (Avon and Oriflame), or through various club memberships (Studio Moderna).



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Industry Prospects



Relative to the average growth recorded during the review period, the performance of non-store retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina over the forecast period is expected to be significantly better. Non-store retailing growth during the review period was disrupted by the economic downturn which made consumers focus on essentials such as basic groceries. Disposable income recovery, further improvements in delivery services and payment systems and growing confidence between retailers and consumers will drive non-grocery retailing growth over the forecast period.



