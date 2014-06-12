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Report Published: "Non-Store Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina"

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Non-Store Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina"

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The performance of non-store retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2013 (10% current value growth) was a significant improvement on the average growth recorded during the review period (current value CAGR of 2%). Consumers are increasingly willing to explore alternative retail channels, trying to get the best deal possible but also in pursuit of greater convenience and products exclusively available through non-store retail channels. Improvements in payment methods and delivery services continue to improve the non-store shopping experience.

Competitive Landscape

Oriflame Kozmetika BiH, Studio Moderna and Avon Cosmetics BiH lead non-store retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, each with a value share of 18%. Most products/brands offered by these retailers cannot be found in stores, wherein lies their competitive advantage. They all work hard on building strong ties with their customers, whether through engaging them in the sales process (Avon and Oriflame), or through various club memberships (Studio Moderna).

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Industry Prospects

Relative to the average growth recorded during the review period, the performance of non-store retailers in Bosnia-Herzegovina over the forecast period is expected to be significantly better. Non-store retailing growth during the review period was disrupted by the economic downturn which made consumers focus on essentials such as basic groceries. Disposable income recovery, further improvements in delivery services and payment systems and growing confidence between retailers and consumers will drive non-grocery retailing growth over the forecast period.

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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Non-Store Retailing industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Non-Store Retailing industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.


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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Thursday, June 12, 2014 at 9:00 AM CDT - Permalink

 