Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The crop protection chemicals market covers various types of products being used in the farms to safeguard the crops, by controlling the population of organisms considered harmful or those that can potentially damage or adversely affect the growth of crops. Crop protection chemicals are mainly divided into herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. Pesticides include both synthetic pesticides and bio-based pesticides, are the largest market segment owing to their wide-spread use in bulk quantities. Adjuvants are essentially pharmacological or immunological agents used to modify or enhance the effect of other vaccines and drugs.
Insecticides are widely used because insects and parasites cause maximum damage to the crops during cultivation. Insecticides are used in large volume and they show their action for a longer period of time as compared to others. But excessive use of any pesticide results in the development of chemical toxicity for humans, animals, and environment owing to soil leaching and water contamination. Overall, it is essential to use crop protection pesticides in appropriate quantity and time to minimize their adverse effects and to bring to maximum benefits. The North and Latin American market for crop protection chemicals, in terms of active ingredient volume was estimated at 1,064.1 KT in 2011 and is expected to reach 1,322.5 KT by 2018.
The crop protection chemicals market has been divided into patented and generic pesticides. Almost over 67% of the market share belongs to patented or proprietary active ingredients, while 33% of this market is generic. The proprietary pesticides market has been built with a strong focus on crop protection chemicals based on stringent regulations, driven by the U.S. and European standards. In such situation, most of the major global players are focusing to slim down their production capacity of low-revenue ($million) off-patent proprietary products.
The basic notion behind taking patents for the agrochemicals is to encourage innovation akin to the pharmaceutical industry as well as to get rid off the problem of piracy and counterfeit products. Moving forward, many molecules are likely to become free from patent and become open for generic players.
