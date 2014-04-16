Report Published: "Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Com

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles", is now available at Fast Market Research