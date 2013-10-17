Report Published: "Nuts in France"

Fast Market Research recommends "Nuts in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Good performance of nuts in France is chiefly driven by its proven health benefits. Consumers see in nuts an opportunity to embrace a healthier diet and are using them more in elaborated home-made meals such as salads. Additionally, some nuts continue to be consumed seasonally, and this helped nuts to benefit from increased temporary consumer demand in 2012. Total volume sales of nuts rose by 2% in 2012 to reach 30,000 tonnes.
Euromonitor International's Nuts in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nuts market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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