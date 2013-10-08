Report Published: "Oral Care in Dominican Republic"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Oral Care in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Concern about dental hygiene has increased among the Dominican population in recent years, and basic dental care is expanding from toothbrush and toothpaste to the use of dental floss and mouth washes/rinses.
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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