Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Growth in total oral care current value sales in 2012 was down marginally relative to 2011; this was mainly due to the lower growth in average unit prices due to the maturity of a number of categories. The growth in total current value sales was still stronger than the CAGR for the entire review period mainly due to the rising demand for more sophisticated and value added products. Improvements in oral health standards and the rising demand for added value products also help to sustain robust growth in volume and current value terms for categories such as mouthwash/dental rinses, electric toothbrushes, manual toothbrushes and dental floss.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive continued to lead the market in oral care with a current value share of 40%. The company?s strong brand heritage and strong image of trust and quality has allowed the company to maintain its leading position. The company ranked second in the following sub-categories toothpaste, mouthwash/dental rinses, battery toothbrush units and replacement heads. GlaxoSmithKline ranked second with current value share of 27%; offering a broad range of products under the Aquafresh and Macleans brand. The company came first in the toothpaste subcategory and second in denture care. Gillette South Africa ranked third with a current value share of 12% with its Oral-B range. Gillette held leading positions in the following categories dental floss, manual toothbrushes, battery toothbrush replacement units and heads and electric toothbrush units and replacement heads. Johnson & Johnson offers the Listerine, Jordan and Reach brands and ranked fourth with a current value share of 5%. Other prominent players included Unilever and Sunpak.
Industry Prospects
The oral care market is expected to show moderate growth for sub-categories including manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrush units and replacement heads. With leading market players expanding their efforts to try to educate mass South African?s about basic oral care; efforts are expected to drive growth of the category. According to chief executive of the South African Dental Association, Maretha Smit,? compared with countries like Brazil, the level of understanding the importance of oral hygiene and the implications of oral ill health was exceptionally low in South Africa?. Increased efforts toward education are likely to positively drive the growth of this segment.
