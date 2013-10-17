Report Published: "OTC Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from MarketLine: "OTC Pharmaceuticals: Global Industry Almanac"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Introduction
Global OTC Pharmaceuticals industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key OTC pharmaceuticals players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts
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Highlights
The global OTC pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $132,178.0m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2008 and 2012.
The traditional medicines segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $26,066.8m, equivalent to 19.7% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $161,260.2m by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global OTC pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global OTC pharmaceuticals market?
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