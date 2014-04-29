Fast Market Research recommends "Packaging Industry in Brazil" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Consumers' demands have increased over the review period as more are on-the-go more often, have less space (space is increasingly expensive), avoid waste, and have a constant desire to experiment, although not necessarily committing to new products. The needs of these consumers are not always easy to meet.
Euromonitor International's Packaging in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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