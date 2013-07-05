Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Qatar to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Qatar. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for distribution channels. 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Qatar to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Qatar. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Qatari personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for distribution channels in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Qatar for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players for the period 2007 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering distribution channels in Qatar
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in New Zealand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Underdeveloped Government Funded Health Insurance System to Increase Market Share of Private Health Insurance
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of National Healthcare Insurance Scheme Will Drive Market Growth
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016