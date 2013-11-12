Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- In terms of gross written premium, the Indian personal accident and health insurance segment recorded the fastest growth in the country's insurance industry. The increasing middle-class population added to the growth of the health insurance category, while changing demographics, an increased focus on the work culture and urbanization have resulted in a high demand for better-quality healthcare. To further support growth in the Indian health insurance category, India's Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) is taking steps to make it easier for foreign health insurers to enter the health insurance category.
Key Highlights
- Despite the global economic crisis, the Indian personal accident and health insurance segment continued to record healthy growth during the review period.
- The increasing middle-class population added to the growth of the health insurance category, while changing demographics, an increased focus on the work culture and urbanization have resulted in a high demand for better-quality healthcare.
- The largest category in the personal accident and health insurance segment is health insurance, which generated 88.5% of the market's total written premiums in 2012.
- The personal accident and health insurance segment in India is highly concentrated, with the top ten companies collectively accounting for 90.6% of the segment's total written premiums in 2012.
- Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to record strong growth due to the nation's increasing population, a rise in domestic and international travel, plus a greater public awareness of health insurance benefits as key companies expand their product portfolios.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in India:
- It provides historical values for India's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in India's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in India
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in India for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in India and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in India and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: New India Assurance Co. Ltd, United India Insurance Co. Ltd, National Insurance Co. Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Ltd
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