Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Cloud computing which has been making headlines in the tech world has evolved a lot during the 2000's. 'Personal Cloud' is a relatively new concept which offers a truly personalized experience to an individual user using cloud. In today's digital world, users are keen on storing and managing their personal data via multiple devices, while ensuring secure access to the same. Personal cloud promises to be a perfect solution for this by enabling users to store data remotely, while making it securely accessible. Personal cloud provides seamless integration across multiple devices by offering real time synchronization. Above all a user can also share their data stored in cloud with other users as well.
This report provides insights on key market players, future scope, drivers, restraints and challenges of the market. The report focuses on evaluating global advancements, adoption trends, business models, market forces, technology roadmap, forecasts & analysis (2013-2018). We have profiled leading companies that provide Personal cloud services (Pure play personal cloud service providers and NAS device manufacturers). Key players include Amazon, Apple, Box, Buffalo Technology, Drobo , Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, Iomega, LiveDrive, Microsoft, Mozy, Pogoplug, Polkast, Seagate Technology, Sugarsync, Symform, Syncplicity, Western Digital and
Wuala.
This report categorizes the global market in terms of market revenues and also for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following markets and sub-markets:
On the basis of Revenues
Direct Revenues
Indirect Revenues
On the basis of Deployment Models
Individuals
Small Business
Medium Business
On the basis of Types of Hosting
Provider Hosting
User Hosting
On the basis of Geographies
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Middle-East Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific, incl. Japan (APAC)
