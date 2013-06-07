Report Published: "Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Peru offers good potential for growth across all segments of the IT market as its market remains quite small. Data on PC ownership across the country emphasises the disparities between Lima and rural areas. Even smaller cities have a notably lower rate. This presents hardware as the largest segment with strong double-digit growth potential as the Peruvian government seeks development through its ICT policies. It is one of the smaller markets in the region, but offers strong growth. BMI sees greater potential for newer technologies, as businesses and users leapfrog to next generation technologies. This has boosted our cloud computing forecast for the country, making it a dynamic market open to investors.
Headline Expenditure Projections
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Computer Hardware Sales: PEN2.5bn in 2013 to PEN3.8bn in 2017. The strong growth will be supported by increasing awareness and education on IT products. Newer computing types, such as tablets, offer growth momentum.
Software Sales: PEN600mn in 2013 to PEN1.1bn in 2017. Strong demand from companies in areas such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) will propel the market to almost double over our five-year forecasts.
IT Services Sales: PEN1.9bn in 2013 to PEN3.7bn in 2017. Forecast reflects the effect of macroeconomic factors as the growing level of investment in hardware and software solutions translates into demand for more sophisticated IT services.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Peru's score was 54.1 out of 100. Peru is in seventh place in our latest Americas RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
Government development plans continue to drive growthforward . Strategies such as increasing the value of the IT export market will encourage faster growth and make the market more attractive. Reducing the digital divide is part of a wider drive to encourage use of ICT across government services such as healthcare. Regulations and standards around electronic money will encourage more usage of online services and generate new markets and companies to take advantage of these trends.
Data from the Peruvian statistics agency show PC household penetration passed 50% in 2012 in the capital. However, this was far ahead of other urban areas where household penetration was just under a third. Rural areas had just 4.3 PCs per 100 households. The development of rural telecoms infrastructure will go some way to reducing the difference between urban and remote areas, but BMI believes there will generally be less demand. As Peru's capital and largest city, Lima's higher household penetration rate is to be expected.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Chile Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- United States Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Information Technology Report Q2 2013