Recently published research from GlobalData, "Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - January 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The petrochemical industry witnessed low activities throughout January with most of these centered in Asia-Pacific. There were four major project announcements in the region with one announcement each in China, India, South Korea and Kazakhstan. PTT Global Chemical announced multiple projects in the region with a total investment of $4.5 billion. In India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) aromatic plant delayed further and is expected to start in Q3 2014.
Scope
- The alert informs about major developments in the global petrochemicals industry in January.
- It forecasts capacity additions for the four major petrochemical categories across the globe.
- It informs about the plant announcements, project status, deals and contract agreements in ethylene and derivatives industries, propylene and derivatives industries, methane derivatives industries and chlorine derivatives industries.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- It helps you to obtain the most up to date information available on global petrochemical industry.
- Understand the macro trends affecting petrochemical capacity additions across the globe.
- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario.
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