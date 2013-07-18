Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare myeloproliferative blood cancer that is characterized by the presence of the BCR-ABL fusion protein. The stage of CML is classified as chronic, accelerated or blast phase, ranging from least to most severe. Multiple BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are approved, and are the standard of care for CML. TKIs have transformed most cases of the disease into a manageable, chronic condition. As a result, patients' survival rates and the prevalence of CML are increasing, placing a growing burden on global healthcare systems.
Italy has not historically been a major generics market, but the current economic crisis will necessitate rapid transition from branded to generic drugs once they become available. The subsequent loss of sales after the launch of generic imatinib in 2016 and generic dasatinib in 2022 will be the major source of the shrinking market size. Although the prevalence of CML will continue to increase and Bosulif and Iclusig will be launched with premium prices, these drivers will not be enough to compensate for generic erosion of Gleevec and Sprycel sales.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the CML including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Italy including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Italy from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Italy CML market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CML
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Italy
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Gleevec (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- Tasigna (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022