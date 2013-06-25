Fast Market Research recommends "PharmaSphere: Global Biosimilars Strategy - Regulatory Landscape, Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- GlobalData's "PharmaSphere: Global Biosimilars Strategy - Regulatory Landscape, Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013", provides strategic analysis of the global biosimilars industry. It discusses key market trends, regulatory requirements in various markets, recent deals activity and trends, as well as describes the operations strategy of these companies. Furthermore, it includes a geographical segmentation of various markets including the EU and US, as well as emerging markets such as India - providing in-depth analysis of these markets' regulatory framework, key domestic players and their biosimilar pipelines, and strategic outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Throughout the report, GlobalData's analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each strategy and factor discussed, with the aim of providing you with the tools needed for making informed business decisions.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- What are the drivers of the global biosimilars industry?
- Who are the top players involved in the development of biosimilars in the developed markets of Europe and the US, as well as in emerging markets, including India and China?
- What are the major barriers to entry into the biosimilars industry?
- What specific strategies are companies utilizing to combat some of the challenges currently facing the development of the global biosimilars industry?
- What is the current state of biosimilars regulation in the EU, US, Japan, India, China, and South Korea?
Scope
- The report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the global biosimilars industry.
- The report discusses the biosimilar regulatory landscape of various markets including developed markets of the US and EU, as well as emerging markets such as China and India. Furthermore, it identifies key domestic players in the various markets discussed and provides analysis of their strategy, manufacturing capacity, and clinical pipeline.
- The report contains a special case study on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' biosimilars business, including an in-depth SWOT analysis of the company
- The report contains expert insights on the corporate strategies of current and prospective players in the global biosimilars industry.
Key Benefits
- Understand the frameworks under which biosimilars are currently being reviewed and regulated across various developed and emerging markets
- Identify the key domestic players in various biosimilar markets, including South Korea, Japan and emerging markets such as India and China
- Understand the key drivers and trends in the global biosimilars industry
- Analyze and track the strategies that companies are using to enter and/or strengthen their position in the rapidly evolving biosimilars industry, as well as efforts being made by innovator companies like Amgen to protect their market position
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaSphere: Global Generics Strategy - Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US
- Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Sweden
- Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry