Report Published: "Philippines Agribusiness Report Q2 2013"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- We hold a positive view on Philippines agribusiness sector in the long term, given the country's potential for new sectors expansion, such as palm oil. We particularly like the outlook for sugar production, and believe the livestock sector will continue to show healthy growth rates. The Philippines' vast consumption market, along with strong government support will foster domestic and foreign investment and favour output expansion. However, backyard farming and infrastructure problems, especially transport costs, will continue to hamper the sector's growth. This paradox is well illustrated in the island of Mindanao: the government and rebel group's recent peace deal could inspire investors' confidence and develop the region's strong agricultural potential. However, lingering issues regarding business environment and security issues in Mindanao will still be a break to the development of the island.
Key Forecasts
- Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 29.2% to 2.9mn tonnes. Sugar production expansion will be mainly driven by improvements in yields.
- Poultry production growth to 2016/17: 12.1% to 889,600 tonnes. Domestic output will fail to keep up with demand, as production is hampered by high costs and poor infrastructure. a greater proportion of the country's needs will have to be supplied by imports.
- Fluid milk consumption growth to 2017: 31.9% to 84,400 tonnes. This growth will be driven by rising incomes and increasing awareness of the health benefits of milk, as well as government action designed to increase consumption.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 3.0% y-o-y decrease to US$17.0bn in 2012/13, forecast to grow on average 2.2% annually between 2012/13 and 2016/17.
- 2013 real GDP growth: 5.0% (down from 6.0% in 2012; predicted to average 4.6% over 2013-2017).
- 2013 consumer price inflation: 3.7% y-o-y (up from 3.0% y-o-y in 2012; predicted to average 3.9% over 2013-2017).
- 2013 central bank policy rate: 3.5% (same as in 2012; predicted to average 3.9% over 2013-2017).
