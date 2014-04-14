Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Food & Drink Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The past year and a half or so was challenging for the Polish consumer. Following a sustained boom that lasted even through the 2008-2009 period, when nearly all of Europe grinded to a halt, real GDP growth has since slowed significantly. Indeed, Poland was the only European country to escape recession in 2009, and the strength of its private consumption-oriented economy was a key factor. However, things have looked better of late. Real GDP grew 2.7% y-o-y in Q413, affirming that the economic rebound in H213 is gathering momentum.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2014 per capita food consumption growth = +3.1%; forecast compound annual growth (CAGR) to 2018 = +5.1%.
- 2014 soft drinks sales value growth = +3.8%; forecast CAGR to 2018 = +7.5%.
- 2014mass grocery retail sales growth = +3.9%; forecast CAGR to 2018 = +7.2%.
Key Industry Trends
Foreign Companies Attracted To Confectionery Opportunities: In October 2013, UK-based private equity group Bridgepoint acquired Poland-based biscuit producer Dr Gerard, a unit of France-based Groupe Poult, to capitalise on the rising demand for sweet products in Poland. The financial details of the transaction had not been disclosed at the time of writing. Bridgepoint expects to take advantage of the relatively fragmented Polish biscuit market.
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Risks To Outlook
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