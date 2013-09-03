Report Published: "Poland Food & Drink Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Food & Drink Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Weighed down by both internal and external factors, such as elevated unemployment levels and issues facing the wider eurozone, Poland's economy has been slowing down of late, and so has private consumption. While discount store operators may benefit from increased volumes of trade, downward pressure on prices will likely intensify. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the longer-term outlook for Polish food and drink consumers.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +3.49%; forecast compound annual growth (CAGR) to 2017 = +4.95%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value growth = +4.08%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.09%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value growth = +5.35%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +7.47%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +6.69%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +7.67%.
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Key Industry Trends
Foreign Companies Expand In Poland: Despite a near-term weakness, Poland is expected to remain a key European food and drink manufacturing base. Illustrating our view, in March 2013, Finnish packaging producer Walki announced plans to open a third production facility in Poland following an increase in demand from Eastern Europe, Beverage Daily reported. The company has stated that the site in south-west Poland will enable it to be closer to its customers, offering shorter lead times and an expanded product base. Production is expected to begin during Q313.
Polish Vodka Consumption on Decline, But Exports to US Positive: Nielsen research published in Q113 suggests that the consumption of vodka in Poland has suffered significantly due the adverse economic conditions, and also due to a general shift towards the consumption of other types of alcoholic beverages, such as wine and flavoured spirits. Nielsen's data stipulate that domestic sales of vodka fell by a year-onyear (y-o-y) margin that was slightly below the decline in volumes. Nevertheless, on a positive note for domestic vodka producers, exports of vodka to the US rose by 15.3% in the first nine months of 2012.
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