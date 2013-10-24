Report Published: "Poland Real Estate Report Q4 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Real Estate Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The overall picture for Polish real estate has become clouded, even though on a regional playing field Poland remains one of the stronger real estate teams, wider economic concerns are now catching up with the sector. Retail and industrial rents in particular look set to be under threat from lacklustre trade, retail and household consumption indicators. Growth in the office sector has been less forthcoming with a stalled trajectory. BMI cautions that in spite of recent success in the market, we need to be mindful that the country is not immune from external economic woes, and domestic weaknesses and news from the construction pipeline should be of concern.
Commercial real estate expansion is dependent upon a healthy macroeconomic environment. In light of the sharp collapse in Polish domestic demand in the first quarter of 2013, we have downgraded our real GDP growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014. As such, the weakened macroeconomic picture is set to adversely impact the commercial real estate sector as it serves to dampen both property fundamentals and capital markets placing downwards pressure upon tenant retentions, rental growth, yields, development activity, financing and asset values. The persistence of soft market conditions will result in a continued tenantfavourable environment as a lack of demand recovery buoys bargaining power.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
With a focus on the principal cities of Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Sopot and Gdynia, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines the property fundamentals of the commercial real estate rental market and examines the office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country, in the context of the struggling domestic and regional economy.
Key Points
- In light of the sharp collapse in Polish domestic demand in the first quarter of 2013, we have downgraded our real GDP growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014.
- Estimates available from the National Accounts Division and CSO indicate that the worse is yet to come.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Romania Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Turkey Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Ukraine Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q4 2013