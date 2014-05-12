New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Furniture polishes continued to experience further levels of segmentation with certain leading brands, such as Pledge, focusing on multi-purpose formulations while maintaining some of its most popular specialised products, such as wood. These multi-surface cleaners tend to specify their range of uses through product labels and include metal, wood, glass, general furniture, vinyl, electronics and leather, focusing on offering cleansing, protection and polishing properties in one product. On the...
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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