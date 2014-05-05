Fast Market Research recommends "Portugal's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Despite the European sovereign debt crisis, the Portuguese card payments channel grew both in terms of volume of cards and transaction value during the review period (2009-2013). In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the card payments channel posted a review-period compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.71%, and is expected to record a forecast-period (2014-2018) CAGR of 3.95%. The forecast-period growth is anticipated to be driven by the prepaid cards category.
In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 4.02%, rising from EUR71.5 billion (US$99.4 billion) in 2009 to EUR83.8 billion (US$111.1 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 1.53%, increasing from EUR84.5 billion (US$114.0 billion) in 2014 to EUR89.8 billion (US$126.5 billion) in 2018.
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E-commerce registered a review-period CAGR of 25.07%, rising from EUR642.9 million (US$893.1 million) in 2009 to EUR1.6 billion (US$2.1 billion) in 2013. Likewise, the total value of retail sales in Portugal increased from EUR40.9 billion (US$56.8 billion) in 2009 to EUR42.2 billion (US$56.0 billion) in 2013.
Portugal's banking sector was adversely affected by the eurozone crisis. In May 2011, the economic adjustment program was agreed by the Ecofin Council and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board and covers the period between 2011 and 2014. The program offers external financing by the EU, eurozone member states and the IMF of up to EUR78 billion (US$103.4 billion), for possible fiscal financing needs and to provide liquidity support to Portugal's banking sector.
Report Highlights
- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Portuguese card payments channel increased marginally at a review-period CAGR of 0.71%, from 21.2 million cards in 2009 to 21.8 million in 2013, and is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.95% to increase from 22.6 million cards in 2014 to 26.4 million in 2018.
- In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 4.02%, rising from EUR71.5 billion (US$99.4 billion) in 2009 to EUR83.8 billion (US$111.1 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 1.53%, increasing from EUR84.5 billion (US$114.0 billion) in 2014 to EUR89.8 billion (US$126.5 billion) in 2018.
- The Portuguese card payments channel was dominated by the debit cards category, which accounted for 47.7% of the channel in 2013. The second-largest channel share was held by the credit cards category with 45.6%, followed by the prepaid cards category with 5.8%. The charge cards category held the smallest channel share of 0.8%.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banif, Millennium BCP, Banco Portugues de Investimento, Caixa Geral de Depositos, Banco Best, Banco Santander Totta, Multibanco, MasterCard, Visa, American Express
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