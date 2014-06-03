New Government research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Public administration, defence and social security market value rises by 51% over review period, with government spending accounting for 90% of market. Imports serve 6% of domestic demand in 2012, with no significant exports as local service providers focus on local demand. Administration of central, regional and local bodies generates 63% of total turnover in 2012 and sees fastest review period growth. Labour costs account for 51% of total industry spending in 2012, with profit margins at a low 4% of turnover. Total local turnover projected to climb by 10% annually on average over forecast period to reach SR511.2 billion value in 2018.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Public Administration, Defence and Social Security in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 75. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Public Administration, Defence and Social Security in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 75 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Administration of Central, Regional and Local Bodies, Compulsory Social Security, Provision of Services to the Community as a Whole.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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