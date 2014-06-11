Fast Market Research recommends "Publishing of Newspapers and Journals in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Newspapers and journals market in Saudi Arabia enjoys 84% growth over review period, fuelled by robust economic growth and demand from emerging urban and literate population. Households command majority of market with 80% of total in 2012, equivalent to SR1.9 billion. Local publishers' revenue grows in line with domestic demand over review period to reach SR1.5 billion. Publishers' profitability expands eight percentage points over 2007-2012 to stand at 46% of total turnover. Saudi Research & Marketing Group leads publishing of newspapers and journals in Saudi Arabia. 10% increase in industry revenue is expected over forecast period.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Publishing of Newspapers and Journals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2212. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Publishing of Newspapers and Journals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2212 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Journals and Periodicals, Newspapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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