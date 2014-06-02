New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Domestic demand for pulp, paper and paperboard in Saudi Arabia sees 6% CAGR over 2007-2012, fuelled by strong economic and population growth. Imports reach SR 3.8 billion in 2012, inclining by 2% annually on average over the review period; penetration stays at 51%. Domestic production turnover exhibits solid 77% growth over review period to reach SR5.1 billion. Despite increasing operational costs, manufacturers' profitability expands by almost five percentage points to stand at 33% in 2012. Export value grows 6% per annum over review period; Egypt and Yemen are the main foreign partners in 2012. Production turnover expected to see 10% CAGR over forecast period to reach SR8.8 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Pulp, Paper and Paperboard in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2101. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Pulp, Paper and Paperboard in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2101 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Paper and Paperboard, Pulp.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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