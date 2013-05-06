New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects". The report gives an in-depth analysis of renewable power markets in Asia-Pacific, covering the seven most prominent countries: Australia, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines. The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation of renewable technologies including wind, small hydro, solar photovoltaic (PV), solar thermal, geothermal, biogas and biomass between 2005 and 2020. The report also provides the market drivers and restraints for the renewable power market in the region. Lists of the foremost active and upcoming power plants for renewable power and technologies in each country are also provided in the report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report covers regulatory frameworks and policy overviews for each of the five countries covered. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Analysis of the Asia-Pacific renewable power market covering Australia, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines
- Historical and forecast data on installed capacity and power generation for renewable technologies such as small hydro, solar PV, solar thermal, wind, geothermal and biomass between 2005 and 2020
- Market dynamics including drivers and restraints for the region
- Prominent active and upcoming renewable power plants for renewable technologies for each of the countries covered
- Renewable energy regulatory framework and policies overview for each country
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific renewable power markets
- Understand the impact of renewable energy regulations and government policies to device market entry plans
- The upcoming power projects in each country will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion and will help manufacturers and suppliers in prospect identification
- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Renewable Energy Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Clean Development Mechanism Projects and Climate Financing to Increase Renewables Share in the Energy Mix
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Wind Power in Australia, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Hydropower (Large Hydro, Small Hydro and Pumped Storage) - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Solar Photovoltaic Power Market to 2020 - Market Leaders to Achieve Grid Parity due to Decreasing Module Prices, Low Maintenance and Ease of Installation
- Solar PV in Australia, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Biomass Power in Australia, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Hydropower (Large and Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage) in India, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Hydropower (Large and Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage) in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles