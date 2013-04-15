Report Published: "Renewable Policy Analysis - January, 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Renewable Policy Analysis - January, 2013" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The "Renewable Policy Analysis" provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe. It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks. For the January 2013 issue, it covers two featured articles "Competitive Bidding Process has Issued Guidelines for the Tariff of Grid Connected Renewable Energy Power Projects in India " and " Offshore Wind Power Liability Law Effective from January 2013 in Germany ", providing excellent analysis on these development.
Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are key news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- Competitive Bidding Process has Issued Guidelines for the Tariff of Grid Connected Renewable Energy Power Projects in India
- Offshore Wind Power Liability Law Effective from January 2013 in Germany
Reasons to Get This Report
This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of January 2013. The report consists of -
- Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market.
- Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month.
- Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
