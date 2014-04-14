New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- In 2014, we forecast a 4.7% increase in vehicle sales in 2014. BMI forecasts a 4.6% increase in passenger car sales in 2014, chiefly on the back of low base effects from substantial declines in 2013, and pent-up demand from several years of sustained declines in the market and delayed purchasing decisions. As the monthly chart shows, sales volumes in the country were erratic over the year, and the market experienced both strong increases and decreases- we attribute this sharp January sales increase to low base effects, but believe the growth rate will temper somewhat over the year.
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