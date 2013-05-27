Report Published: "Russia Metals Report Q2 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Metals Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Russia's metals sector will face slow growth in 2013 as the eurozone crisis drags on and metals prices weaken. We expect production of key metals to remain modest, with company investment plans focusing on improving processing plant efficiency and reducing costs rather than building new plants or expanding production capacity. Despite the weak growth, Russia will remain one of the world's largest producers of key base and industrial metals such as nickel, steel and aluminium.
The Russian steel industry has been grappling with high inflation, tight credit cycles and high interest rates. Opportunities may have beckoned in light of the huge drop in iron ore prices over the past year; however, steel prices have also dropped significantly as the global economic outlook remains bleak. The main drags on global economic growth include: the US, the world's largest economy, continuing to experience a sluggish recovery; China, the second largest economy in the world, seeing a continued slowdown over the course of 2013; and finally, the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and its protracted negotiations for reform and proposals for future growth remaining uncertain, keeping businesses and investors wary.
