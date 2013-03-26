Recently published research from GlobalData, "Russia Petrochemical Industry to Expand Substantially Amid Government's Diversification Plans", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Russian petrochemicals industry is set to expand in the next five year as plans to diversify the economy will bring more investment into the industry. Russian economy, which has been highly dependent on hydrocarbon resources, will receive more support from the petrochemicals industry once all the planned plants come on-stream. The major beneficiary of the diversification drive will be the olefins sector, where the production capacity will increase by more than 100% by 2017. The government is also supporting the industry by establishing petrochemical clusters at six locations across the country. This will further boost investments in the petrochemicals industry as these clusters will be integrated with the feedstock sources as well as downstream producers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Analyses the Russian petrochemicals industry
- Analyses the investment trend in the Russian petrochemicals industry
- Analyses the impact of new investments on the Russian olefins capacity
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the dependence of the Russian economy on hydrocarbon resources
- Details of major planned petrochemical plants in Russia
- Formulate strategies based on the current trends in the industry
