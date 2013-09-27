Report Published: "SCM Group: Ukraine's Leading Financial and Industrial Group"

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "SCM Group: Ukraine's leading financial and industrial group"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- SCM Group is Ukraine's leading financial and industrial group with consolidated revenues of $23.5bn in FY2012. The group operates has interests in a wide range of industries including: banking, media, metals & mining, power generation, power distribution, real estate, sports and telecommunications. The company is currently pursuing a strategy of increased diversification.
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Highlights
SCM Group (SCM) operates across 15 different industries including: banking, insurance, media, metals & mining, power generation, power distribution, real estate, sports, and telecommunications. Its interests have seen it establish itself as a leading player in many of these industries in the Ukraine.
The company has, however, identified that it has an over-reliance on the metals & mining, and power industries through the subsidiaries DTEK and Metinvest. These two industries account for over 95% of SCM's revenues and the company's management is taking steps to reduce what it sees as an unsustainable reliance on these areas.
In a bid to diversify, the company has in recent years begun to invest in entities operating in other segments, and divest some of its interests in ones that it has deemed surplus to requirements. This strategy has seen it significantly increase its interests in the fields of engineering and telecommunications, as well as outside of Ukraine.
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Your key questions answered
- What is SCM?
- What industries is SCM active in?
- How is SCM reducing its reliance on metals, mining and power?
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