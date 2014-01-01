Report Published: "Self-Service Cafeterias in Ireland"

Fast Market Research recommends "Self-Service Cafeterias in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Self-service cafeterias experienced slight growth in terms of revenue in 2012. This occurred despite no increase in the number of outlets operating in this category. Growth was experienced due to the good performance of chains such as the Café Kylemore and Revive, the café operating in Marks & Spencer stores. Chained self-service cafeterias continue to perform well, despite the economic slowdown. As most of these chains are located in large urban areas, they are places that thrive on the...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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