Report Published: "Service Station Retailing in France 2012"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in France. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Report Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of players across France.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
Report Highlights
Total fuel volumes sold through service stations in France increased slightly from 41,117 million liters to 41,158 in 2011. Gasoline consumption declined by 4.3% in 2011 from 2010. Diesel consumption only rose slightly, at 1.7%.
The top three fuel brands in France by fuel volume sales accounted for 57.2% of the French service station network, with TOTAL-branded sites comprising 34.3% of the national network.
In France, the proportion of the service stations that have a shop declined by 1% to 30.1% during 2011, which is much lower than some of the neighboring markets. The number of sites with car wash facilities remains relatively low in France, with car washes available at 20.5% of all service stations in 2011.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which are the top five players in the French service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in France?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships, and suppliers used?
