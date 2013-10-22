Report Published: "Sets/Kits in the United Arab Emirates"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The United Arab Emirates is a major regional destination for shopping tourism in the Middle East, with many of these tourists seeking premium gift sets to take home for friends or family or merely wanting to treat themselves. In addition, hypermarkets have played an important part in encouraging mass set/kit purchases among local residents. Major multinationals like Procter & Gamble Gulf FZE, L'Oreal Middle East FZE, Unilever Gulf FZE and Coty Inc have used sets/kits as a way to introduce...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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