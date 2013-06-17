Report Published: "Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- We view the current year as being fraught with challenges for the Slovenian consumer, with the recent political turmoil adding to the uncertainty. Real GDP contracted by 2.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q312, putting the economy back into a serious recession. Significantly, household consumption fell 2.5% y-o-y, all but halting the trend of premiumisation. At the same time, the unemployment rate remains severely elevated - at around 12%, the figure is almost double the rate seen back in late 2008. In fact, employment prospects are unlikely to improve, with corporates focused on deleveraging and eurozone economic activity proving lacklustre, which will continue to depress demand for higher-end food and beverages..
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption value: +0.45%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017: +1.15%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value: +1.73%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +2.18%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value: +0.99%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +2.59%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail (MGR) sales value: +1.64%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +3.42%.
Key Company Trends
Mercator to Cut Costs, Seek Buyers: Leading Slovenian MGR chain Mercator is reportedly to undertake an extensive cost-cutting programme, with a view to making a net profit of EUR3mn (US$3.84mn) in 2013. Additionally, the company appears to be still seeking potential buyers, having reportedly enlisted the services of Netherlands-based bank ING Bank to help with the sale. Croatia-based food and beverage conglomerate Agrokor is reportedly considered the most likely to strike a deal, having expressed interest in acquiring the company in the past, but also being blocked by Mercator.
Key Risks To Outlook
