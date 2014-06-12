Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Cooking Appliances in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- As the living space in urbanised areas gets smaller with the growing popularity of condominiums, small cooking appliance gain preferential consideration over their larger counterparts. As such, demand for small cooking appliances is driven by the greater tendency for consumers to opt for a freestanding hob and an electric grill or mini oven instead of purchasing a cooker for kitchens with a limited space.
Competitive Landscape
Ever Good Unlimited maintained its lead in small cooking appliances with a 22% volume share in 2013. The company's continued leadership is attributed to the popularity of its brand, Imarflex, across a wide income group as it offers small cooking appliances of good quality that are sold at a reasonable price. Also contributing to the company's success is the wide distribution of its products to include even online retailers.
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Industry Prospects
Volume sales of small cooking appliances are predicted to post a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. With the expected sustained improvements in the country's economy and better financing options, consumers are expected to have better access to owning condominiums or apartments which will likewise drive growth for small cooking appliances which are suitable for these new dwellings with a limited floor space.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Cooking Appliances in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Small Cooking Appliances in Philippines?
- What are the major brands in Philippines?
- What is the percentage share for hard and soft coffee pod machines?
- Are freestanding hobs driving growth in Philippines?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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