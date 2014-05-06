Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Snack Bars in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- 2013 saw the continued influence of bite-sized products within snack bars. This trend was particularly strong in fruit bars, where many products now mimic the sugar confectionery category. Many products in fruit bars in 2013 utilised novelty shapes, including long snake like strings, and bite sized nuggets. This encouraged children to shift away from jellies and gums in sugar confectionery, towards these types of fruit bars. In addition, the use of cartoon characters, such as Sponge Bob Square...
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Snack Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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