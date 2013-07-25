Report Published: "Soft Drinks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"

New Beverages research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The Emerging 5 Soft Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five soft drinks market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key soft drinks market retailers' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The emerging 5 countries contributed $144,522.8 million to the global soft drinks industry in 2011, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $213,884.9 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 8.2% over the 2011-16 period.
Within the soft drinks industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $54,358.6 million in 2011. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $44,349.8 and $39,158.0 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the soft drinks industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $91,282.8 million in 2016, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $60,030.2 and $52,100.5 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five soft drinks market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the emerging five soft drinks market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five soft drinks market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the emerging five soft drinks market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Alcoholic Drinks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks: Global Industry Guide
- Carbonated Soft Drinks: Global Industry Guide
- Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks
- Beer - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Soft Drinks - Scandinavia Industry Guide