Report Published: "South Korea Real Estate Report Q3 2013"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The South Korea Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of a slowing economy vulnerable to international macroeconomic headwinds and an infrastructure sector that is not living up to its potential.
With a focus on the principal cities of Daegu, Busan and Seoul, the report covers the country's rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market while minimising investment risk with the country's selection as host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The success of this bid will see a renewed focus on the sector over the coming years in the leadup to the main event. More likely than not, South Korea will also see a general increase in tourist arrivals as a result. In turn, this trend will prove to be a long-term boon to the construction and property industries. All of this, of course, will be taking place under the watchful eye of the investment community, in South Korea and overseas. In light of this, BMI has updated its quarterly South Korea Real Estate Report to meet this heightened interest in the sector, incorporating our most recent data covering full-year 2012.
BMI's view remains that the real estate industry is simply staying the path until the macroeconomic headwinds have passed, safe in the knowledge of its own solid - if not as exciting - long-term potential. Busan and Daegu are cities with very different stories to Seoul: they are both recovering after years of declining economic growth and waning traditional industries, whereas Seoul is the country's economic and commercial centre.
Key Points
- Our medium-term forecasts have been boosted by the South Korean city of Pyeongchang's position as host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. However, the outlook for the country's residential and non-residential building industry sees it underperforming in the infrastructure sector. Underpinning this outlook is our expectation that residential construction activity will continue to drag down the sector as a whole.
- However, we believe that construction activity in South Korea could pick up in 2013 even though the lack of construction growth in recent quarters has dampened our near-term outlook for the construction sector. This pick-up is due to improving monetary conditions for construction activity, the government's commitment to improve the country's infrastructure, growing demand for tourism-related facilities and housing stimulus measures.
- Despite widespread calls for a bottoming out in South Korea's economy, we believe the worst is yet to come. Forward-looking macro indicators suggest to us that economic weakness is likely to persist well into 2013.
